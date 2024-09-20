Port Erin is probably the island’s most popular beach but next door is a lovely little spot away from the crowds.
Reporter James Campbell took the opportunity to have a dip at Spaldrick beach and it was his best swim of the summer. Here, he explains why.
Wild swimming has exploded since Covid and ever-growing numbers of people are embracing the cold water therapy to soothe body, soul and mind.
For me though, wild swimming is all about rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. Swimming in the sea is something most of us just did growing up in the Isle of Man and there were no grand labels.
That is something that has stayed with me and I love a good dip although I’ll admit I’m a but of a fair weather swimmer.
But such has been the summer – or lack of it – I didn’t even get in to the salty water until well into August.
I did manage to tick off a swim at Fenella beach. Despite growing up here, for some reason I have never swam there despite it probably being the most tropical-looking inlet on the island when the conditions are right.
I have taken advantage of our Indian summer and managed to swim at Laxey beach a few times in the last couple of weeks.
But my favourite dip of the year is definitely at Spaldrick.
This pebbly and somewhat seaweed-ridden beach is a lovely sheltered area just round the corner from Port Erin with the old lido sandwiched in between.
You can park up anywhere near the entrance to Bradda Head glen. Next to the entrance are steps which take you down to the beach while there is also access from the Port Erin side.
I headed there at the very end of August on a rare glorious day.
Traipsing down the steps, I was surprised to find not a soul on the beach despite it being a fine, sunny day during the school holidays although it wasn’t the weekend.
I had a slight moment of panic wondering if there was something wrong with the beach or the water.
But I was reassured and inspired to come here thanks to marine biologist Fiona Gell’s wonderful book Spring Tides in which she talks about her childhood days spent at the beach which helped shape her love of sea.
I plonked my stuff on a rock and headed to the water with the tide fairly well in. It was crystal clear and a fairly steep entry so I was up to my waist after just a few feet.
Being stony I would recommend water shoes or some footwear you don’t mind getting wet. I put on my goggles and dived in.
I’m no triathlete so I didn’t start doing the front crawl and plough over to Port Erin harbour. I just did some breast stroke and tootled about looking below me.
When you go for a swim at Port Erin or Peel, the sand is generally an asset but it is a bit of a desert if you are looking for marine life only spotting the odd small flatfish scurrying along or maybe a sand eel or jellyfish.
But among the rocks and seaweed at Spaldrick I saw a surprising number of fish. Looking from above it was difficult to identify them but I’m sure there were wrasse, gobies and blennies aplenty.
I hadn’t banked on such a show and really regretted not bringing a snorkel. I could only view the beauty below in snatches.
There was a protruding rock in a lovely alcove where I could stand and dip my head under to have a look.
Honestly, if it wasn’t for the rather chilly temperature, you could have been in the Med!
I still had the beach to myself accept for the odd kayaker or pedalboat coming into the small bay.
I stayed in much longer than I planned and came out feeling that was the best dip I have had in UK waters.
I would be tempted to take up diving except I have developed issues with my ears which seem to get infected after time under water.
Afterwards, I walked over to the crowded beach at Port Erin which seemed a world away from the nearby Spaldrick.