In his column this week, former MHK David Cretney relives his encounters with the legendary Joey Dunlop and shares his views on nephew Michael’s record breaking feat at the Isle of Man TT...
There are moments in life you remember where you were at a particular time.
I was Minister of Tourism and Chair of the TT Organisation between 1996 and 2006 and one such historic moment was in TT 2000 when Joey Dunlop, against the odds and aged 48, took 3 victories in the Ultra Lightweight, Lightweight, and Formula One races.
Most commentators would not have forecast the big bike win.
That is the machine of which there is a statue of rider and machine at the Bungalow and at Ballymoney.
We had arranged for Kate Hoey, then the UK Sports Minister, to be present and she garlanded the hero.
At the prize presentation, I presented Joey with a replica Manx Sword of State and ‘knighted’ him Sir Joey!
I was invited to Northern Ireland to be present at a civic reception and open-topped bus tour through his home town.
Little were we to imagine what would happen just a few short weeks later.
I was again invited back to Northern Ireland, this time to play a small part in his service of celebration of his life.
A small team of us then organized the Isle of Man response to his loss.
Joey’s total of 26 victories on the TT Mountain Course has stood for the 24 years since.
How appropriate that the baton has been handed on to his nephew Michael Dunlop at this year's TT.
A pressure lifted from his shoulders as he will have been asked thousands of times whether he could equal Joey’s record TT wins.
Many will remember where they were when the record tally of wins was broken and the TT history books rewritten.
It was truly an emotional moment, in particular for Michael, but also for his countless fans as the dust settled and the significance of his efforts were appreciated following the race.
The family and all those with an interest in the TT are very proud of the Ballymoney hero.