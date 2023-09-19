The Captain of the Parish of Rushen has decided to step down after 25 years in the role.
Stanley Clucas, who lives at Ballachurry Farm in Port Erin, has held the position since 1998.
A press notice stated: ‘His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor has accepted with regret the resignation of Stanley Clucas as Captain of the Parish of Rushen.
‘Mr Clucas was appointed as Captain of the Parish in 1998 and his leaving will be a great loss to the Parish of Rushen.
‘His Excellency will appoint a new Captain of the Parish in due course.’
Stanley, better known as Stan, has been the latest of an esteemed list of long-serving Captains of the Parish of Rushen such as Edward Gawne from 1939 to 1970 and his son, also named Edward Gawne, from 1970 until Mr Clucas’ appointment in 1998.
Other long-serving Captains include the likes of John Clucas, his son (also John Clucas) and William Stevenson.
Talking about his decision to step down, Stan said: ‘I would have been happy to continue as I love doing it, but I’m 86 years old now and my health and mobility are not as good as they used to be.
‘It has been an immensely enjoyable position for the last 25 years, but I’m looking forward to seeing someone a bit younger and with a fresh perspective take on the role.’
When describing his experiences of his Captaincy, Stan said: ‘I took on a variety of duties while I was Captain, and I enjoyed them all in their own way.
‘I chaired a lot of meetings for topics such as emergency flooding preventions and the idea of putting fluoride into Manx water sources.
‘Election time in the island was also a seriously busy time as Captain, which involved plenty of meetings of which I often would chair.
‘I also enjoyed it when the Captains of the Parishes got together to discuss their own parishes with other Captains.
‘We would have a meeting once or twice a year and I always found them enjoyable.’
When asked about his plans now that he’s stepped down, Stan said: ‘I’m going to enjoy my retirement.
‘I will potter about and play it by ear. There are still things for me to do on the farm [Ballachurry].
‘I would like to say a massive thank you to my wife Pam. She has been there by my side every step of the way. It’s fair to say that she thoroughly enjoyed attending Tynwald Day every year in her very fancy attire.’
Juan Watterson, who has been an MHK for Rushen since November 2006, said how ‘Stan has always showed a real pride and passion for the role.’
Juan added: ‘He has also introduced a cup for service to the community, and he and Pamela have been active supporters of so many community groups.
‘The most visible role is chairing the requisition meetings, where I have had the benefit of his impartial chairmanship on four occasions.
‘At Rushen Heritage, it was great to tap into his experiences of farming during the war and the role the internees played, leading to the book “A Year on Ballachurry Farm” that vividly describes the seasons and tasks of the farm with less help from modern technology.
‘For many of us, Stan has been an ageless presence in the parish; quiet, amiable, knowledgeable and ever present.
‘He has been an excellent Captain of the Parish and has set a high bar for his successor.
‘I know there will be many in Rushen who are as thankful as I am for his service, and we look forward to seeing him out and about for many more years to come.’
Phil Gawne, clerk of Arbory and Rushen Commissioners, added: ‘I’ve worked with Stan as a fellow Rushen commissioner, then as MHK for Rushen and latterly as clerk to Rushen Parish commissioners.
‘Stan’s knowledge of Rushen Parish and the people who live here is beyond equal, but it is his warm, gentle and generous nature for which he is best known.
‘He has been a perfect Captain and leaves large shoes to fill.’