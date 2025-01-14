It has been years in the making and the owners gave progress updates on Facebook but Paramount City café and barber shop finally opened just before Christmas.
There is already a buzz about the place which is owned by former TT rider Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle and wife Lydia who bought the building in August 2020 and now live in the site’s upper-floor flats.
I decided I had to go and check it out and see how one of my favourite former nightspot haunts had been transformed.
Heading down with my dad on an incredibly wet and dreary Saturday, we were immediately met by a wave of welcoming warm air as we entered.
I’m not sure how they have pulled it off, but the venue is both very spacious and cosy at the same time.
Not only that but I could still recognise elements from its former life as the nightclub and I had flashbacks to dancing to Darude in the later 1990s!
The service area has been kept much the same as the bar from back in the day while a DJ booth can still be spotted in the far corner.
It was very busy and clearly many others decided they had to check out the island’s latest café venue.
We managed to find seats and I went up and ordered a couple of cappuccinos and a brownie.
Despite being busy, the service was very quick. The drinks were very good and the brownie was delicious and very chocolatey.
The owners have not tried to cram in too many seats which ensured a palatial feel but it still remained intimate.
It seems my dad knew half the people in there as he chatted away to people walking past or sitting close to us.
Past the coffee bar and kitchen area lies a series of steps leading up to a raised platform where Lydia plies her trade as a barber.
The venue also contains several items of memorabilia from the Isle of Man TT in a nod to Richard’s glittering past – he remains the last Manxman to ever win a solo TT race.
The Quayles have done a superb job in transforming Paramount City and, while we didn’t have any food other than the brownie, I understand the pizzas are amazing.
My only issue, and this is a personal one, is the number of dogs in there. I counted four within close proximity. There is a debate to be had around dogs in eateries but that is very much for another time.
Sadly, I’m allergic to them which means I have to stay away which proved a little difficult. That is the only reason I would be a little reluctant to go return. But if you are a dog owner then it is a perfect place stop after a walk on the prom or Douglas beach.
But such is the relaxing ambience, the great décor, the quick and friendly service and the quality of the drinks and food, I can certainly be persuaded to come back.