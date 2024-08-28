The island’s tenth Manx Bard has been announced following a ceremony at the weekend.
Jordanne Kennaugh has been chosen as the latest Bard who will promote poetry talent in the Isle of Man which includes writing new poems and attended off-island events to promote Manx verse.
Jordanne, who takes over from Boakesey Closs, originally hails from the south of the Island, and began writing poetry at school with the encouragement of her high school English teacher.
She told Media Isle of Man: ‘I feel very honoured, very privileged and very proud. This is a huge thing for Manx culture.
‘The news came as a surprise. When I was notified I was in a tent with 10,000 other people at Creamfields so it was a shock. It was a wild weekend and I doubt any other bard heard the news that way!’
Jordanne explained how she got into poetry which has been a passion for her since her early teens.
She said: ‘I have always loved words and language, whether that is doing crosswords, reading a book or writing reports at work.
‘My grandparents were big into language. Words are a hobby and my love of poetry was developed by my English teacher who saw my passion and pushed me to pursue it.
‘I don’t have a particular style but my poetry is emotionally focussed. It is about things that move me. Nature is also a big inspiration while some of it is also frustration and anger.
‘I really enjoy sharing poetry and reading it to others. I don’t mind reading my own work but love sharing other people’s. It is lovely to share a passion with others and promote it.’
Chair of the Manx Bard committee Bard Bridge Carter explained why Jordanne was chosen.
She said: ‘Jordanne impressed the judges with her enthusiasm for and her understanding of the power of poetry.
‘Her love of words and her love of the Island were evident in the poems submitted for the competition.’
One of the judges remarked on the ‘fresh and authentic feel’ of her writing and the decision to appoint her was unanimous.
The announcement was made at the Manx Bard ceremony on a rather wet Sunday afternoon. The event, organised by Team Bard and sponsored by the Arts Council with support from Culture Vannin, is one of the highlights of the Manx poetry year.
Before the new Manx Bard was announced, a concert was held with poetry, spoken word and music. This included a hilarious dialect duologue from Christine Bregazzi and Becki Traynor alongside poetry recitations from young Evie and Samuel Traynor.
There were also songs performed by Sean Crossley which were written by Janet Lees, along with a lovely Manx song from Evie.
Phil Gawne also gave recitals of poems by T E Brown, the First Manx Bard, and fondly-remembered northern poet Paul Lebiedzinski. Those present heard from some of the previous Manx Bard winners.
Current Youth Bard Nehall also shared some of his thoughtful poetry while there was also piping performed by Sharon Christian.
Bridge said: ‘We had great support from previous Manx Bard winners and we expressed our thanks to Ninth Manx Bard Boakesey for her very hard work in the previous year.
‘Thank you to everyone who attended. We wish the very best to Jordanne in her new and exciting role and look forward to hearing from her - when she’s recovered from the shock!’