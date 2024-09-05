Have you ever gone for some quiet drinks with family or friends and then proceeded to go on a tour of a distillery and become an expert in the art of gin-making? No?
Well I have, and it was fascinating.
A trip to the Fynoderee Distillery in Ramsey is as interesting as it is entertaining.
Located at the end of the Manx Electric Railway line on Parsonage Road in Ramsey, anybody paying a visit to the warehouse will see a range of different stills used to produce an award-winning range of Fynoderee spirits.
As you walk into the Distillery room, you can see twin copper pots to your left, which are named ‘Hugin and Munin’. The two pots are a reciprocating still system used exclusively for making Isle of Man single malt whiskey from Manx grown barley, which officially launches in 2026.
Further into the room stands ‘Dhoona’, a high tech I-Still 2000 that uses modern and cutting-edge technology to make the Fynoderee range of Glashtyn Manx Rums from scratch using organic Panela.
Then, in a separate room, is where the gin is made.
Visitors will discover the collection of traditional, flame-fired copper pot alembic stills, named ‘Kitty and the Twins’, who make the popular range of Fynoderee Manx Dry Gins.
The tour guide was extremely informative, and said: ‘Everything we make is produced and bottled in our distilling warehouse, which also contains our fermentation tanks and an ever-growing collection of barrels that are maturing our malt spirit into whiskey and cask-aged rums.’
Visitors to the Fynoderee bar and shop are given tours randomly from time to time, but a more in-depth touring experience can be booked prior to arrival.
A spokesperson from Fynoderee said: ‘For a more in-depth experience we recommend booking on our regular distillery tours where we cover everything we do in depth including production methodology, sourcing and foraging for our Manx grown ingredients, as well as the fascinating folklore and backstory behind our very Manx brand and storytelling.’