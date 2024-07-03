As the world tuned into the buzz of Glastonbury last weekend, a small festival on the Isle of Man opened its gates for the second year running, offering a refreshing reminder that sometimes, the best experiences do come in small packages… The drive to a festival is always exciting, stopping off for ice to keep your cool box cold for all of 36 hours, grabbing an obscene amount of crisps that you know you won’t eat, and maybe even getting a cheeky passenger princess beer.