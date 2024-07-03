Media Isle of Man’s Jess Kneen went to the Full Moon last weekend - here’s how she got on...
Worthy Farm? More like Rosehill Farm!
As the world tuned into the buzz of Glastonbury last weekend, a small festival on the Isle of Man opened its gates for the second year running, offering a refreshing reminder that sometimes, the best experiences do come in small packages… The drive to a festival is always exciting, stopping off for ice to keep your cool box cold for all of 36 hours, grabbing an obscene amount of crisps that you know you won’t eat, and maybe even getting a cheeky passenger princess beer.
But after a few hours of cruising down the motorway, the novelty of the drive wears off and you just wish you were there already.
But that’s not the case at Full Moon Festival!
The drive from my house took all of 25 minutes, just enough time to pump up the excitement, listen to 5- or 6-party bangers and imagine what will unfold in the weekend ahead.
Standing proud at the top of Richmond Hill on the outskirts of Douglas, Full Moon Festival offers three days of family fun, local and international music, delicious food, and wellness activities, all for a third of the price of a Glastonbury ticket!
With a capacity that favours camaraderie over chaos, and attendees ranging from your classic feral festival kids to Chris from Accounts sporting his bucket hat that hasn’t seen much action since he went to Reading festival 12 years ago, the overall vibe of the festival felt intimate and safe.
And whilst Glastonbury-goers were arguing with their friends as one person needs the toilet and the other wants to stay and watch Coldplay perform ‘the Scientist’, Full Moon Festival attendees were leisurely strolling from tent to tent, beer in one hand, a Cheeky Vimto in the other, and thinking ‘Gosh, aren’t the bathrooms here so clean!’
The festival’s manageable size also meant that losing your mates was virtually impossible – unless, of course, you were particularly determined to enjoy some alone time.
The lineup, though modest in comparison to Glastonbury's star-studded roster, showcased a mix of local talent and international acts.
Highlights included local artists such as Mother Funkers, 3 Million, and Volume, alongside international DJs Neil Cowie and GW Harrison.
If you’d asked him which was better, Vegas with Fat Boy Slim, or a community festival in the rolling hills of the Isle of Man, I’m pretty sure I know which one he’d pick.
But hold on! I can’t believe it’s taken me this long to mention it, MY BOYFRIEND’S BAND WERE PLAYING ON THE SATURDAY AFTERNOON, so of course they were my personal favourite.
Beyond the music, Full Moon offered a holistic experience with a newly added wellness area, featuring ice baths, yoga sessions, and breathing classes.
Someone said the ice bath was amazing, I’ll take their word for it.
After roaming the festival grounds, checking out a few acts and doing a spot of shopping at the Renegade Vintage stall, my sights were set on that row of delicious looking food vans.
But how are you supposed to pick between them?!
TapaViva serving up world inspired Tapas, Hawkins BBQ with mouthwatering grills, and crepes from the Creperie that would put the French to shame.
Naturally I got them all.
Now with a pint in hand, lying in the grass with the setting sun on my face, I felt rejuvenated for the long night ahead.
Luckily, the memories of the long night ahead are stored in my camera roll as everything became a bit of a blur after 8pm.
In its second year, the Full Moon Festival proved that it’s not the size of the event that matters, but the heart and soul poured into it.
As attendees packed up their tents on Monday morning and bid farewell to new friends and promises of ‘we should camp more often!’, the sentiment was clear: they had experienced something truly special. (I was lucky enough to experience this realisation in my taxi home on Saturday night, and in my nice warm shower, and then again in my big comfy bed).
So, whilst Glastonbury may dominate the headlines, it's the smaller, hidden gems like this festival that often leave the most lasting impressions.