An amber weather warning is currently in place after ice patches formed across the island.
It will last until 3pm and follows rainfall which has frozen under clear skies.
The Met Office says that road surface temperatures at low levels will very slowly recover during the morning, however temperatures over higher ground and in well-sheltered spots will remain below freezing throughout the day with a continuing risk of ice.
The forecast:
Clear skies will soon develop allowing temperatures to fall below freezing leading to icy stretches across the island this morning.
The day will be bright with sunny spells as scattered wintry showers develop, particularly during the afternoon.
The fresh to strong northerly wind will turn to the northwest and decrease moderate to fresh, with top temperature only around 4°C, and remaining close to freezing over higher ground and in sheltered spots with a continuing risk of ice.
Wintry showers will continue to affect the island this evening and tonight, with ice once again forming on damp or wet untreated surfaces. Minimum temperature around -2°C.
Sunrise: 8:29am Today
Sunset: 4:28pm Today
Outlook
Tomorrow will be another cold day with occasional wintry showers spreading across the island on the moderate to fresh north-westerly wind. Temperatures reaching up to 4°C at best.
A few wintry showers are still possible on Wednesday, but with some bright spells in-between. Windy with a strong north to northwest wind and highs of 5°C, but feeling much colder in the wind.