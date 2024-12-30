Bushy’s Brewery is inviting fans to share personal memories and photographs of its pubs, ales, and events as part of a celebration marking its 40th anniversary in 2025.
Founded in November 1985 by Martin Brunnschweiler, Bushy’s began in a small cellar below what later became Bushy’s Brew Pub on Victoria Street, Douglas.
Over the decades, it has grown into one of the Isle of Man’s most recognisable names, synonymous with local ale, live music, and the Isle of Man TT festivities.
The book, planned for release in time for its anniversary next year, will chart the brewery’s history, which includes huge milestones such as acquiring the Rovers Return, relocating the brewery to Santon in 1990, launching the famous TT Tent at the Bottleneck car park, purchasing The Bay Hotel in Port Erin, and introducing the TT Village at the Villa Marina gardens in 2018.
Martin said: ‘Most people in the Isle of Man, and many visitors to the island, will have memories related to Bushy’s over the years.
‘Whether it’s gigs in the big room at our original bar, nights at the Rovers Return, or experiences at our TT venues, we’d love to hear your stories.’
He added: ‘These could be funny, sentimental, or simply a fond recollection of a particular night or event.
‘Photos to accompany those memories, or even just general pictures of Bushy’s venues and events, would also be greatly appreciated.’
Martin is keen for the anniversary book to reflect the people who have been part of its story – from staff to customers and musicians who have performed at its venues and events.
The brewery’s journey, which started with a single brew of Old Bushy Tail in the 1980s, has seen it weather challenges and expand over the years.
Today, it continues to evolve, with plans to move to a new home in Castletown in 2025, marking the start of its fifth decade.
If you have a story or photograph to share, Martin encourages you to get in touch by emailing him at [email protected] or calling 07624 494393.
A look back at Bushy’s legacy
Bushy’s was born when Martin and his sister Nicky Brunnschweiler took over Zhivago’s Bar in Douglas in 1984.
By 1986, a mini brewery in the basement was producing Old Bushy Tail, which became an instant hit and laid the foundation for the brewery’s success.
As business boomed, Bushy’s expanded, acquiring the Rovers Return and later moving its brewery to Santon.
The new brewery was inaugurated in 1990 by renowned beer expert Michael Jackson.
In the years that followed, Bushy’s bottled beers reached markets beyond the Isle of Man, and iconic venues like The Bay Hotel in Port Erin and The Ellan Vannin in Ramsey joined the Bushy’s portfolio.
As the brewery approaches its 40th year, Martin reflects: ‘This anniversary is a chance to celebrate Bushy’s journey and the people who made it possible. We hope this book captures those memories for future generations to enjoy.’