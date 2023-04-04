Roy Denis Duggan, aged 50, of Cooil Breryk, Ramsey, has appeared in court charged with cultivating cannabis and possessing it with intent to supply.
He is also charged with possession of it.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on December 22.
Mr Duggan initially refused to go into the dock, saying: ‘I’m here by special appearance. I can’t step into the dock.’
He eventually agreed to go in the dock and represented himself, saying he wanted to make a request for a McKenzie friend.
A McKenzie friend assists a defendant in person in a court of law by prompting, taking notes, and quietly giving advice. They need not be legally trained or have any professional legal qualifications.
Mr Duggan asked for an adjournment until April 27.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.