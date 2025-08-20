More than 20,000 people flocked to Knockaloe Farm, Patrick, for this year’s Royal Manx Agricultural Show, a two-day celebration of rural life on Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9.
But among the highlights was the chance for children to glimpse the agricultural world on the Isle of Man, something these photographs capture, from tiny hands gripping show halters to beaming faces meeting lambs and heavy horses.
Across the showground, visitors explored cattle, horses, sheep and pigs alongside craft displays and demonstrations.
The programme spanned classic car parades, sheep-shearing, equine stunt and lumberjack shows, dance displays and the Miss Young Farmer competition.
Saturday brought the main judging, with calf handler shows, dairy and beef classes, young handler competitions, sheep sections, heavy horses, donkeys, and fur and feather categories, plus the popular meg lamb classes.
In the championship ring, a Limousin heifer, Foxrock Ubeauty, shown by brothers Tom and Lee Cain, was crowned Supreme Champion.
She topped the judges’ list ahead of Balleigh Madge, an Ayrshire exhibited by JQ and WJ Callow. Second reserve went to Ballacricket Farm’s Holstein, Cairbre Unix Honeybee, with third reserve awarded to a Border Leicester shearling ewe from AG and AM Rothwell. Abby Kirkpatrick also claimed Light Horse Champion with The Real McCoy.
Show secretary Carol Kennaugh said: ‘The weather absolutely made it and we were lucky!
‘I want to say a thank you to contestants and stall holders.
‘This year’s arts and crafts, farm, garden and cookery tents all exceeded their usual numbers.
‘None of this would be possible without the community, who stepped up to support us as much as they could. I know the show is based on agriculture, but there was something for everybody this year.’
All pictures by Callum James Staley (CJS Photography).
