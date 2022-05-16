In the Isle of Man Examiner: The questions the Department of Health and Social Care still has to answer in the aftermath of Dr Ranson’s tribunal

The Isle of Man Examiner this week follows up on one of the biggest news stories in the island for years.

After the blistering criticisms of the Department of Health and Social Care made in Dr Rosalind Ranson’s employment tribunal, we look at some of the questions the DHSC must still answer.

And – after a senior MHK demanded that David Ashford, who was health minister when Dr Ranson was so badly undermined, should resign – we ask him whether he will.

Also this week:

A leading pilot tells us why so many flights are being turned away from Ronaldsway.

A series of reforms for pub licensing is being planned.

Thirty-three computerised red flag lights are being installed around the Mountain Course to add to the many changes at TT 2022.

Plans have been submitted to make permanent the temporary cafe which has been running at the Point of Ayre.

Members of the House of Keys can now be absent from prayers at the beginning of sittings if they don’t wish to take part.

Home ownership is on the rise, the e-gaming sector is continuing to grow, and there has been a rise in the number of women in senior roles, newly-released results from the census reveal.

James Richard Haggas, a 64-year-old company director, has been sentenced to community service after admitting £17,000 benefit fraud.

The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer has attended a memorial service at the grave of Corporal Michael Gilyeat in Peel cemetery, who was killed in a Chinook helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2007.

Plans have been submitted for a video gaming ‘lounge’ business to be set up in a small complex owned by the Department of Infrastructure.

Offender David Christopher Scott Rowson has admitted stealing a car and abandoning it after crashing it on the Mountain Road.

The new £12.6 million Peel Road flats have been handed over to Douglas Council by Dandara.

Lots of photos from the Cathedral at Night event in Peel.

Douglas’s new mayor.

Stu Peters writes our MHK column.

David Cretney remembers bakeries from the past – and asks what music you’ll play at your funeral.

In the food and farming pages, we talk to Ben Sowrey, who’s reopening Douglas’s Courthouse venue.

Lee Hills, chief executive officer of Solutions Hub, a professional services firm advising gambling and cryptocurrency businesses, opened up an interesting debate recently when he posed the question: ‘Are we leaving behind some valuable parts of the workforce as we move forward in technology, regulation and skills?’

Julie Blackburn finds out more in our Island Life section.

In sport, Ayre United were crowned Canada Life Premier League champions for the first time at Andreas on Saturday afternoon. Read a report in the sports section.

We look at rugby and the Northwest 200 on the back page.

There is also our letters page, the crossword, a television guide and community news.

The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.

You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.