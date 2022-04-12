In this week’s Examiner: Man admits having thousands of indecent images
Tuesday 12th April 2022 11:53 am
(Isle of Man Newspapers )
This week's Isle of Man Examiner is on sale now:
- A 38-year-old Ramsey man has admitted possessing 79,294 indecent images of children.
- The coastguard were called to airlift a diver who became ill in Port St Mary at the weekend.
- Two new memorials have been unveiled in the island which commorate airmen of the Polish Air Force.
- Thousands of people flocked to the Villa Marina over the weekend for the ninth Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival.
- Extinction Rebellion Isle of Man is calling for action following the publication of a landmark report.
- Douglas Carnival will return to the capital this summer after a three-year absence.
- Neal Mellon, founder of the Isle of Man Food Bank, says the charity has seen a continuing trend of new clients asking for help amidst the cost of living crisis.
- Decendents of Jewish internees visited the island recently to mark a significant anniversary.
- A scheme is being launched to help people with disabilities and long-term health conditions return to work.
- A local nutritionist is calling for more training on the government’s menopause policy.
- Peel hill could become a protected area of special scientific interest.
- Manx Utilities will start work next week on the replacement of 10km water main from Ballakew, St Mark’s to Ballagloney, Grenaby.
- Full report and photos from FC Isle of Man’s play-off semi-final win over Wythenshawe Amateurs.