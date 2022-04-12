In this week’s Examiner: Man admits having thousands of indecent images

Tuesday 12th April 2022 11:53 am
This week’s Isle of Man Examiner is on sale now:

  • A 38-year-old Ramsey man has admitted possessing 79,294 indecent images of children.
  • The coastguard were called to airlift a diver who became ill in Port St Mary at the weekend.
  • Two new memorials have been unveiled in the island which commorate airmen of the Polish Air Force.
  • Thousands of people flocked to the Villa Marina over the weekend for the ninth Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival.
  • Extinction Rebellion Isle of Man is calling for action following the publication of a landmark report.
  • Douglas Carnival will return to the capital this summer after a three-year absence.
  • Neal Mellon, founder of the Isle of Man Food Bank, says the charity has seen a continuing trend of new clients asking for help amidst the cost of living crisis.
  • Decendents of Jewish internees visited the island recently to mark a significant anniversary.
  • A scheme is being launched to help people with disabilities and long-term health conditions return to work.
  • A local nutritionist is calling for more training on the government’s menopause policy.
  • Peel hill could become a protected area of special scientific interest.
  • Manx Utilities will start work next week on the replacement of 10km water main from Ballakew, St Mark’s to Ballagloney, Grenaby.
  • Full report and photos from FC Isle of Man’s play-off semi-final win over Wythenshawe Amateurs.

