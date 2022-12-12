In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we report what’s happening at the old Castle Mona Hotel.
The front-page lead story is about flight cancellations from Heathrow.
Inside:
The police have rolled out their drink/drug driving campaign to warn the public around the importance of being safe on the roads this Christmas.
A teacher has written an open letter to explain the pressures that she and her colleagues face.
The Speaker of the House of Keys thinks ‘we still don’t have a health system that the public can have confidence in’.
Domestic abuse campaigner Diana Parkes has met the Queen Consort, Camilla, as she raised the issue in Buckingham Palace.
Karl Staniford is one of 12 islanders recently selected to take part in an expedition above the Arctic Circle. We meet him.
Alison Beckley has appeared in court to be sentenced after biting a paramedic.
A planning application has been submitted for a new clubhouse for three football clubs in Douglas.
Car valet Gabriel Cristian Grosu has been sentenced after hiding cocaine in a Kinder egg.
Connor Daniel Beecham crashed his car at a roundabout and left it there while he went on holiday, a court has heard.
In our Word on the Street feature, we ask whether people are still sending Christmas cards.
An appeal has been put out for the histories of Manx schools for a project to celebrate 150 years of ‘education for all’ in the island.
Manx Care is continuing to reduce waiting list backlogs by using a private healthcare company.
There have been 540 online scams reported this year to the government department in charge of cyber security, new figures show.
Rushen Heritage Trust has received funding to keep the community centre open during winter.
We feature a family who are raising money for charity by lighting up their house for Christmas.
Teenager Abigail McGovern who crashed a car into a telegraph pole has been sentenced for careless driving and having no insurance.
A selection of pictures taken in the snow.
In our Food and Farming section, we learn how farmers are cutting their carbon emissions – you’ll learn something about methane.
We meet a cider producer in our Working Week section.
In sport, Corinthians’ march towards the top of the Canada Life Premier League continued on Saturday as Ben Qualtrough’s side beat Union Mills to leapfrog them into second.
