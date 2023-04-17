In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we talk to an MER conductor who had life-changing injuries after an electric shock on a tram.
He tells us his views about safety on the railways.
Also on page one, growing alarm at the availability of credit cards in the Isle of Man.
Inside:
R-plate driver Luke Nathan has been in court after he crashed his mother’s car on the mountain road.
Bill Mummery, the chief executive officer of e-gaming company Celton Manx, says that restrictions on gambling sponsors of the football Premier League has been a ‘long-time coming’.
Practice nurse Louise Thomas is giving classes to parents that could help them to save their children’s lives.
Bomb disposal specialist Chris Garrett has returned from Ukraine after more than three years of volunteering there. His girlfriend is pregnant.
Teenager Stephen Daniel Thomas Higgins, who punched a doorman at Jaks and was caught drug driving, has been sentenced.
The Post Office is celebrating the work of renowned author and screenwriter Nigel Kneale with a new collection of stamps.
Government plans to grow the population to 100,000 might plug a shortfall in the National Insurance Fund in the short term – but it won’t solve the problem, we reveal.
We catch up the with brave people who went on an expedition in the Arctic to raise money for mental health charity Isle Listen.
Improvements are being carried out to Port St Mary golf course following a public consultation.
Teenager Curtis Davey has been fined for having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
For the first time in more than 80 years, Manx divers have returned to an Isle of Man Steam Packet Company ship that was lost during the Second World War.
A group of cyclists, including six riders from the Isle of Man, are hoping to complete the entire Giro d’Italia course for charity.
Benefits cheat Samuel Joseph Colburn has been fined for a £4,927 fraud.
A government department has unveiled its vision to create and fill 600 new jobs across the island over the next 12 months.
Douglas Council ‘neither supports nor objects’ to a planning application for the Gloccamorra site on Douglas Head.
There has been a rise in the number of sexually-transmitted infections in the Isle of Man, health officials say.
Have you heard about wine from Port St Mary? It’s good says Examiner reporter Julie Blackburn.
Crosby farmer Danny Creer, working with a few other farmers, has obtained a licence to export wool from the island.
The first live 5G service in the Isle of Man has been launched by Bluewave Communications, marking a major milestone in supporting the island’s capability as a home for digital business.
Peter Hickman, who walked away with four wins from last year’s TT, could feasibly double that tally in the 2023 festival.
That’s on the back page. There are 10 action-packed sports pages in total.
The front page from the past is from the old sports newspaper, the Green Final.
There is also plenty of community news, readers’ photographs, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
