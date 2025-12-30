Six Isle of Man residents have been named in the King’s New Year Honours list.
Tynwald president Laurence Skelly has been awarded the OBE, Manx Breast Cancer Support Group founder Julie Stokes gets an MBE as does business leader Jennifer Houghton.
Port Erin community stalwart Gerald Callister is awarded the British Empire Medal, interim Chief Fire Office Mark Christian gets a King’s Fire Service Medal and head of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service William Bellamy is awarded the King’s Ambulance Medal.
Tynwald president Mr Skelly is awarded the OBE in recognition of his long and distinguished service to the Isle of Man.
He was MHK for Rushen for 10 years from 2011 and has been Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Enterprise (formerly Economic Development). He has been an MLC and Tynwald president since 2021.
Mrs Stokes, who led the creation of a state-of-the-art Breast Unit at Noble’s Hospital, fundraising £1.5m and working closely on its design and construction, receives an MBE for outstanding services to cancer patients on the Isle of Man.
Mrs Houghton co-founded gaming company Annexio, was named Isle of Man Businessperson of the Year in 2015 and chaired the Isle of Man branch of the Institute of Directors between 2016 - 2025,.
She is also chair and trustee of the Diana, Princess of Wales, Hospice Care at Home Trust, and is awarded the MBE for services to business and the community.
Gerry Callister’s outstanding community service is formally recognised with a BEM.
His long career as manager of the Port Erin Co-op made him a familiar and trusted figure and following retirement, he continued to support the cooperative movement as an Isle of Man director of the Co-op.
A central part of Mr Callister’s life has been his exceptional service to the Church. He has been an altar server for 60 years, and for the past 25 years he has served as churchwarden and liturgical assistant at Rushen Parish, following a decade of service at Bishopscourt Chapel.
His dedication was acknowledged in 2020 with the award of Maundy Money.
The award of a BEM recognises his commitment to the people of Port Erin and the wider island community.
Mark Christian is awarded the King’s Fire Service Medal in recognition of over 30 years of distinguished service with the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service.
Beginning his career as a retained firefighter in 1994, he rose through the ranks to become Interim Chief Fire Officer in 2022.
William Bellamy is awarded the King’s Ambulance Medal in recognition of more than 20 years of distinguished service with the ambulance service. He became head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service in 2022.
Beginning his career in 2004 with Surrey Ambulance Service, he qualified as a paramedic in 2007 and quickly progressed into senior operational leadership roles across Surrey, Sussex, and Kent.
As Head of Operations and later Director of Ambulance and Transfer Services for Manx Care, he has been instrumental in transforming the Isle of Man Ambulance Service.