In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Changes to Covid-19 regulations
In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we report on a right of way dispute that’s turned out to be very expensive for one couple.
Inside:
Health bosses have loosened a lot more Covid-19 regulations and lateral flow tests will no longer be free.
Teenager Jack Versluis who ran from police during a drug search later showed officer he had cannabis in a sock.
The sentencing of a Daniel Paul Ashenden, who admitted downloading 79,294 indecent images of children, has been adjourned so that he can get a report from his own private psychiatrist.
Okell’s Brewery boss Steven Taylor believes ‘there’s been very little information come out’ regarding the new nine-day format and is unsure how many visitors will arrive here for the festival.
World record chaser Jasmine Harrison stopped off in the Isle of Man on Thursday for two days after swimming here from Anglesey.
Manx actor Joe Locke has called on the government to change the laws around blood donation for gay and bisexual men.
Our Buildings at Risk feature gives a lot of examples about how planning rules have not helped conservation.
Lots of coverage of the Royal Manx Agricultural Show in our Food and Farming pages.
In our Word on the Street feature, we ask people what they think should happen on the Summerland site.
Lily-Louise Slade, who went unpaid after her former employer closed its doors, has been awarded just over £1,000 by an employment tribunal.
We look forward to a charity coast-to-coast fundraiser.
Three students have completed a triathlon challenge to raise awareness of the men’s mental health charity which they serve as ambassadors for, blOKes UK.
Offender Jamie Gelling has admitted money laundering after he passed cash to a Liverpool man in McDonald’s car park.
How Sal Heddi has gone from a refugee from Western Sahara to owning a health care company. It’s a remarkable story.
In our sports section, we look at the weekend’s marathon.
There are 10 pages of sport in total.
There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
