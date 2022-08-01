In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Financial watchdogs’ NatWest investigation
In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we lead with a story about a transgender woman who’s appealing for people to help fund her transition.
Also on page one, we report the comments from a frustrated deemster about sentencing powers when it comes to assault cases.
Inside:
Royal Bank of Scotland International’s owner NatWest Group could be facing enforcement action from the island’s Financial Services Authority following an investigation into money laundering.
Offender Anthony John Richard Lyons, who received a package containing 242.8g of cocaine and hit another man with a hammer, has been jailed.
David Cannan, the former MHK for Michael and father of Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has died at the age of 85.
A team of people from the Isle of Man and Australia have successfully driven through 17 countries in 21 days – all in fur cars.
Twenty-nine-year-old Jason Liam Christian, who rode a mobility scooter while drunk, has been banned from driving and put on probation.
Super slimmer Jane Short, who managed to lose eight stone in eight months, has been shortlisted for an award.
The owner of a Douglas nursery feels there are a lack of childcare professionals in the island in the wake of the announcement of the government’s new childcare strategy.
Fraudster Daniel Matthew Weir, who applied for loans using aliases and fake documents, has been sentenced.
The fascinating story of Nigel Kermode’s self-built house and its unusual construction materials.
Ryan Eugene O’Kane has been fined after a fracas at the Pinewood Social Club. But it was he who suffered an injured eye socket.
Douglas Council says that it has ‘finally been given the green light to progress repairs’ to the promenade’s sunken gardens.
The horse trams are up and running again. We were there at the launch of the service – and, for our Word on the Street feature, asked people what they thought about them.
Political heavyweight David Cannan – father of the current chief minister – has died.
Teenage money launderer Charlie Davison has admitted transferring thousands of pounds to the UK.
Jack Almond, who stole his friend’s car while he was drunk then crashed it, has been sentenced.
Our farming pages have lots of coverage of the Southern Show.
And we learn about a prestigious award won by the goat farm for its cheese.
In our page from the past we go back to 1958 and hear about what was then called the British Empire and Commonwealth Games.
In our Working Week section, we hear about the success of Junior Achievement.
In sport, reporter Dave Norton brings us all the latest from the Manx team in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. On the back page, Team Isle of Man swimmers finished an excellent seventh place in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday evening.
There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
