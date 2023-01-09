The Examiner today leads with news of the next teachers’ strikes and the preparations in place for them.
Also on page one, the latest respiratory disease statistics and official advice to people who feel ill.
Inside:
Two men – James Lee Vincent and Frank Thomas have been jailed in two separate cannabis-related offences.
Paul Shanley tells us what it was like to run 10km every single day in 2022 as he raised money for charity.
A group of more than 50 healthcare professionals, who do not want assisted dying to be legalised, will be sending out leaflets on the matter this week.
Manx Care’s Long Covid and ME/CFS service – expected to cater for 1,300 patients – is now open to referrals from GPs across the island.
Douglas Council is taking legal advice after a spoof email purporting to be from its leader was sent to media outlets.
Detectives have been unable to find two suspects wanted over a knifepoint robbery at the home of Manx Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish, a court has heard.
Reporter Gemma Nettle speaks to Isle of Man charity Coral and Pearl Hostels Trust for our charity series to find out more about the work it does.
The new Hospice Isle of Man chief executive has said its facilities ‘would be the envy of easily 90% of hospices in the UK, if not, much higher than that’.
The demolition of the old Ballacloan Infants’ School will begin this week.
A ‘negative discourse’ around the island’s built heritage is perpetuated by the government and some politicians, a report has said.
Three offenders appeared before the Deputy High Bailiff’s court for vehicle insurance offences.
Danute Kisieliene, a 67-year-old shoplifter, has been sentenced after trying to steal a coat from Marks & Spencer.
Garff Commissioners have defended their position on the decision to adapt the public shelter on Laxey Promenade at a public meeting.
The Louis Theroux evening at the Gaiety Theatre in October cost more than £13,000 more to put on than it made in sales.
David Cretney writes about a great Manx character: Derry Kissack.
In our Working Week section, Julie Blackburn meets George Li and Julie Jones at Hartford Homes and finds out more about the company’s latest project.
On the back page, Douglas and District produced a huge shock in the preliminary round of the ECAP FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.
There are 10 pages of sport in total.
We also have the third and final part of our picture review of the year.
There is also our letters page, readers’ photos and puzzles.
