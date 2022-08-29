In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: What can be done about the empty shops in Douglas?
This week’s Isle of Man Examiner leads on the cost of sending children to school.
A former teacher has totted up how much it’s going to leave him out of pocket when his son starts next week.
The figure is surprising.
Also this week:
Generous banker Bob Riding has given 16 luxury cars to the RNLI in his will.
The coroner of inquests is recommending a change in the law after a man was killed on a quad bike.
We’ve had a look at all the empty shops in Douglas and asked the councillor responsible for regeneration what can be done.
Care home nurse Junle Mae Dolloso has admitted stealing an Amazon Fire tablet from a deceased former resident’s property.
Education chiefs are refusing to release full details of A-level and GCSE results.
Callum Nicholas North has admitted taking his aunt’s car and crashing it after he had been drinking.
One of our reporters jumped aboard the impressive tall ship TS Phoenix to find out the opportunities it has given to eight Manx teenagers.
Reporter Liam Grimley has been finding out why the cost of living crisis has hit one business - the Sound Cafe - so hard.
Motorbike enthusiasts were treated to glorious weather at the Moddey Dhoo MCC motorcycle show in Peel.
A group that examines fungi in the island is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.
For our Word on the Street feature we ask people about whether they are going to change their habits now that heating will be so expensive.
The latest stage in the Dr Rosalind Ranson tribunal.
Labourer Thomas Lee Parsons has admitted harassing his ex-girlfriend after he bombarded her with more than 100 messages.
A planning application for Bleak House on Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey.
Sharon Langley is petitioning for lung cancer screening to be made available in the island after the death of her partner.
Rhys Robert Brownm who punched a bouncer at Jaks bar, has been warned he might be sent to jail.
The Department of Infrastructure has admitted health and safety breaches relating to the electric trams over a four-year period.
More tributes have been paid to Major Charles Wilson after his death last week at the age of 78.
We also hear about the life of Bryan Stott, a businessman who died recently.
‘The government just pays lip service to having food security. Their idea of food security was purchasing Steam Packet,’ farmer David Brew tells us in the wake of the closure of Ramsey Bakery.
In our Working Week section, a profile of lawyer Sally Bolton.
And the Chamber of Commerce tells the government to employ fewer people.
Our front page from the past is a 1935 Examiner and the top report is about the Manx Grand Prix.
It’s also the big news in our sports section this week, with five pages of coverage.
There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
