In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Winner of Pub of the Year announced

This week’s Isle of Man Examiner leads with a story about one of the island’s best-known businessmen.

Jan Wozniak was badly injured when he was hit by a car in January.

We hear about his remarkable recovery.

Inside:

Lloyds Pharmacy is promising better service soon after experiencing high levels of staff absence in recent weeks, prompting complaints from customers.

An online petition calling for a range of changes that will ‘take the TT back to its roots’ in 2023 has been launched, and so far has gathered more than 1,000 signatures.

Disability Networks have launched a new junior wheelchair in Port Erin to provide beach access for children.

A feature about the Special Olympics organisation. We find out what its members do.

CAMRA’s Pub of the Year is announced.

Nedyalko Ivanov Marinov, who filmed his ex-partner using a concealed camera in her bedroom, has been sentenced.

Proposals to build a yachting marina with housing and other amenities in Ramsey have been dealt a blow as the government has left the area out of its latest draft area plan.

Two women from Douglas – Bethany Lisa Parker and Sophia Angela Davies – have been fined for being drunk and disorderly at Bushy’s TT village.

The Department of Infrastructure is trying for a second time to submit a planning application to turn a rural silt store into a permanent storage facility.

A lot of Bentley motor car owners visited the island over the weekend to celebrate 100 years since the marque raced in the Isle of Man.

Morgan Three Wheelers have also been to the island. We catch up with them too.

And the Big Picture is of scooters visiting.

With Tynwald Day fast approaching, the Isle of Man Examiner asked the public how they celebrate the Manx holiday and whether they feel the annual event could be improved.

A licence for the importation and dispensing of cannabis-based products for medicinal use on island has been awarded to Karsons Pharmacy in Onchan.

David Christopher Scott Rowson, who crashed a stolen car on the Mountain Road then abandoned it, has been sentenced.

On our Food and Farming pages, we learn about the Isle of Man Goat Farm in Michael.

Laa Columb Killey attracted a lot of people to the south of the island – including our photographer.

In Working Week, we discover how an interest in old medals has turned into a business for one entrepreneur.

David Cretney tells us how he suffered when he caught Covid in his page.

David Christopher Scott Rowson, who crashed a stolen car on the Mountain Road then abandoned it, has been sentenced.

The back page is dominated, of course, by our cycling superstars who did so well in competition at the weekend.

There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.

The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.

You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.