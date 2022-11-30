In this week’s Manx Independent, we report that health bosses are considering charging people to park outside the hospital.
The front page story is about a company that used data it shouldn’t have to try to drum up business.
The photo on page one is from the teachers’ protest outside Tynwald. There’s more on the strike on page 3 and union leaders say industrial disputes are likely in other areas too.
Other unions say this could be the start of more widespread industrial action.
Offender Caroline Diane Kelly has been sentenced after assaulting her neighbour.
Fisherman Dinars Lug has been fined £35,000 for landing undersized whelks.
A decision to move a school year from one Douglas building to another has sparked complaints from nearby residents.
It’s time to sign up to the Parish Walk.
Fifty-six-year-old Frank John Thomas this week admitted drug-trafficking and money laundering after more than a kilo of cannabis was found in his work van.
Port Erin Commissioners are seeking expressions of interest in some of its properties within the village’s Station Road car park.
The Manx government has put in a request to its counterparts in the UK for laws focusing on online safety to be extended to the island.
One of Douglas’s oldest pubs is to call last orders for the final time on Friday, December 2 because of ‘extremely difficult trading conditions’.
The Isle of Man Football Association says that it will enforce any regulations the English FA deem necessary around heading in the junior game.
Motorist David John Cooil has been fined £550 for careless driving and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
The leader of Douglas Council has rejected calls for the local authority to reverse its decision to cut bin collections across the capital.
Communications regulators say that there are sufficient relay services in the island – but a charity for the deaf isn’t happy with that news.
Seven new off-road firefighting vehicles have arrived in the island.
People in Laxey will soon go to the village’s petrol station for post office services.
Apprentice mechanic Curtis Davey, whose car ended up on its roof after a crash, has been sentenced.
Scouts are trying to raise money by selling a white Manx police helmet signed by TT stars.
The children who have written postcards in Manx.
The Isle of Man’s health system is being hit by a supply issue with two drugs that are used in the treatment of strokes and heart conditions.
New University College Isle of Man courses.
Final dates for a trial involving the treatment of inmates at the Isle of Man Prison during lockdown have been set for next year.
A series of heritage projects, undertaken by local groups and individuals via the legacy of proud Manxman Donny Collister, have been honoured by Manx National Heritage.
Owners of electric vehicles look set to be charged £65 a year in road tax.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson has written the Green Party to tell them he wasn’t responsible for the decision not to fund rolling out 20mph zones across the island.
Heather Maddrell started painting as a way to entertain her two children during lockdown. She talks in Island Life, our leisure and pleasure section.
The Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra’s Gala Concert at the Villa Marina will be a celebration of British light music.
A series of three podcasts exploring food and Manx folklore have been released online.
The jewellery designer commissioned to make jewels for the main characters for the acclaimed series and film Downton Abbey will be guest speaker at The Arts Society Isle of Man’s next lecture.
A guide to festive fun this weekend.
The centre pages are devoted to the Christmas markets in Laxey.
On the back page, the Railway Cup final may yet have to be played in the new year because of a fixture backlog in the Canada Life Premier League.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sports news in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
But you don't have to go to a shop to buy a copy.