Today’s Manx Independent leads on a gangster who ran his drugs operation from his cell in the jail in Jurby.
He was sentenced yesterday.
Charlotte Rebecca Dougherty, described as a religious fanatic in court, was sentenced this week after biting a man, making him shave his head, insisting that he stop listening to certain music, demanding that he not drink alcohol or eat bacon, and hitting him with an iPad.
Dad Ryan Taylor is warning parents of the dangers of batteries after his son Kaiden Taylor swallowed one and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Liverpool.
Defendant Courtenay Heading has appeared in court charged after stalking a doctor by sending 300 unwanted emails to her.
Reporter Tom Curphey profiles retiring weather man Adrian Cowin after 40 years of service to Ronaldsway Met Office.
Nikola Brindley, who had a severe allergic reaction just hours after having an Astra Zeneca jab, has welcomed news that her Tynwald petition on vaccine injury has been ruled in order.
The police say that a widely circulated video regarding Abbotswood Nursing Home provides no new factual information for its investigation team.
Retired entrepreneur Ivan Soulsbury has donated £1 million to Hospice Isle of Man.
Ramsey pub-goer Marc Russell McClurg has admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Offender Ryan Lee Shepherd, who punched a child and kicked a puppy, has been spared a jail sentence.
Charity Manx Wild Bird Aid is appealing for donations as it is at ‘critically low funding levels’ after bird flu depleted reserves.
Teenager Jason Haswell, who made threats to damage property during an online spat, has been sentenced.
A new apprenticeship course is being offered for trainee barbers in the island.
Liberal Vannin is ‘deeply concerned’ by the gap left following the resignation of the information commissioner and the deputy of the office.
The South African community in the island celebrated Mandela Day this week by collecting donations for the Isle of Man Foodbank.
Recognition for heroes of the Summerland disaster.
Property owner Deborah Anne Perry has been fined £9,000 for contravening fire regulations at a property she was renting out.
The Manx public have been invited to meet the island’s artistic community at a series of events over the next few weeks. There are more details in Island Life.
Author Chris Ewan is coming to the Isle of Man to promote his latest novel ‘The House Hunt’, which officially releases on Thursday, August 31.
There’s a lot of choice of things to do this weekend. There are carnivals in Castletown and Peel and a fun day in Douglas.
Manx traditional music and dance Group Perree Bane performed at the recent Furness Tradition Music and Dance Festival.
Four students from the art, design, media and music department at University College Isle of Man (UCM) have had their work selected for the University of the Arts London’s (UAL) ‘Origins Creatives’ exhibition.
Lots of photos from the Yn Chruinnaght festival.
Local riders featured prominently in back-to-back rounds of the ACU British Women’s and Girls Trials Championship at the weekend.
Inside the sports pages, we report on the seven Isle of Man athletes who will be taking part in the Commonwealth Youth Games in the islands of Trinidad and Tobago.
