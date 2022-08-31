In this week’s Manx Independent: More revelations in the Dr Ranson tribunal saga
For this week’s Manx Independent, reporter Tom Curphey went to talk to riders and fans about what they thought of the shortened Manx Grand Prix this year.
Many were not at all happy.
Also this week, the revelations in the Dr Ranson tribunal keep on coming.
Sam Turton covered it for us and we provide the most comprehensive coverage in the Isle of Man.
Also this week:
The Isle of Man depends on big VAT returns to pay for its public services – but if Liz Truss cuts it by 5% next week what will we end up having to do?
A family believe ‘things could have been different’ for their relative who died of lung cancer if screenings were available in the island.
Our freedom of information request shows some frustration within the Department of Infrastructure over the way bus drivers were able to self certify sick leave during TT, including one who was pictured at trackside while off sick.
The Animal Welfare Bill will be put to Tynwald again with revisions after being rejected last year. The word ‘animal’ is redefined.
Health chiefs they will shortly be reviewing the policy around the availability of a HIV prevention drug through the Manx healthcare system.
A court heard how defendant Gary David Smith came off worse after he was pushed away by a bouncer and fell to the ground, causing a cut to his head which needed 15 staples at the hospital.
An island resident was detained at Manchester Airport for 25 minutes after officials did not recognise Manx documentation.
A Peel bakery is shutting.
History enthusiasts have begun the installation of a number of ‘interpretation boards’ across Foxdale as part of a project to create a heritage trail.
The daughter of Major Charles Wilson, a former soldier and prolific campaigner and chairman for the Royal British Legion who died last week, is raising money for the charity in his honour.
The new Attorney General.
The Police Federation says a £1,900 pay award for officers will help in bridging the gap between household incomes and the cost of living crisis.
Offender Mark James Whipp, who was restrained by police using Pava spray and leg restraints, has been sentenced.
Three more men have appeared in court after being caught driving while under the influence of cannabis. They are Alexander Henderson, Samuel Morris and Jamie Shanahan.
Donovan Kitching has appeared in court again.
The founder of an exercise system designed for people with reduced mobility is coming to the island to hold a mass workshop at the NSC.
Two pages of photos from the Race for Life.
Michael Manning is the new Manx Bard.
The group of hard-working volunteers celebrate 30 years of raising money for breast cancer research.
Turn back the clock to the 1960s when ‘Radio Caroline North’ returns to Ramsey this Saturday (September 3) with special events to celebrate the famous pirate radio ship.
A review of Meghan Markle’s podcast.
Almost 300 people made their way to Rushen Abbey on Sunday for the annual Little People’s Picnic.
We were there too.
It’s a big week for sport as we look forward to the new football season with our special eight-page guide.
In addition, Rushen United clinched the Eric Fletcher Charity Shield when the 2022-23 Manx football season fired into life on Tuesday evening.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
