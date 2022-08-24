In this week’s Manx Independent: What you need to know about the government’s cost of living support package
Subscribe newsletter
In this week’s Manx Independent, we outline what’s in the government’s cost of living package.
We also ask MHKs what they think about it.
Inside:
The long-running saga over the island’s most infamous derelict building – Bleak House in Ramsey – looks to have ended at last.
The police’s budget has been hit hard after the introduction of drug wipes, which are now being used in court cases.
Julie Pinson, the owner of Laxey Beach Cafe, is ‘disappointed’ with Garff Commissioners about the authority’s lack of response to her petition against changes to the public shelter.
A programme has started collecting data and opinions to develop health and wellbeing policies in the island.
The lowest-paid police officers are due to receive an 8% pay rise.
The Manx Electric Railway held a Alice in Wonderland themed Mad Hatter’s tea party at the Dhoon Glen. We went along.
Pet owner Stacey Cleator is appealing for donations to pay for surgery she has rescued from North Macedonia.
Offender Alexander Kinrade has admitted breaking into a Strand Street shop in Douglas and stealing £9,410 worth of goods.
Douglas Council says there’s still time to order a 240-litre wheelie bin for the new domestic garden waste collections.
Sue Furner, who is walking 630 miles for charity, has reached the halfway mark.
The senior side of St Ninian’s Badminton Club is closing after at least 90 years of training some of the island’s top players.
Offender Jason Liam Christian, who rowed with police and made a threatening racist comment, has been sentenced.
New figures show that St Ninian’s High School sold double the amount of bottled water in the week after TT 2022 than it did in 2018 or 2019.
Pictures from the Laxey Duck Race.
In Island Life, Three Legs Productions is preparing to stage the multi-award-winning musical Once, a novel approach to theatre that has seen much of the cast have to go outside their comfort zone and learn new skills.
Former sports teacher Brian King spent 10 years on and off diving the wreck of a 19th century Navy warship. And now he’s written a book about it.
Michelle James and Chloe Shimmin have much to celebrate since they launched children’s theatre company Hello Little People in 2020. We find out more about them.
The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the recipients of its annual student awards for 2022/23.
Gemma Nettle reviews McFly’s performance.
The Creative Network was launched in 2012 to raise the profile of island artists nationally and internationally and to set up an inclusive community of artists and friends. We have two pages featuring a celebration of its first decade.
There’s all the action from the Manx Grand Prix – plus lots more – in our sports section.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy. Just click here to see how to read a digital edition of the Manx Independent.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |