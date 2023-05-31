The Manx Independent’s coverage of the TT covers 12 pages in the middle of the paper.
While there’s a lot of TT news in the paper, there’s plenty of other topics too.
More than 20 years after Douglas’s bus station was knocked down and we were promised a development including a new cinema, nothing has happened.
The inertia is vexing politicians. We also talk to the developers.
Inside:
Robert Brown, who killed his wife Joanna, could become the first person to have their release blocked by the UK’s Justice Secretary.
Some dog waste bins have been replaced with general ones in the island’s glens.
Julie Elizabeth Corlett has admitted a second benefit fraud which resulted in her being overpaid £37,603.
Hanna Clare Lewis, who drove into a ditch while nearly four times the limit, has been sentenced.
Laura Marie Arnold, who this week admitted stealing money and goods from the bakery at which she was working, has been warned she could be sent to prison.
Mark Anthony Pass, who assaulted his wife, has been sentenced.
Peel Commissioners are to demolish the Reayrt Aalin housing estate.
Paramedics from the Great North Air Ambulance Service are currently working with health staff in the island for the TT. We find out more.
It could be as long as three years before the Isle of Man Airport has enough air traffic control staff to prevent disruption to flights.
Lawyer Paul Beckett is set to become the next Tynwald Ombudsman.
A life-saving drug for people who have had an opioid overdose is being made more accessible in the island.
Anthony John Richard Lyons appeared in court via video link from the prison this week, accused of hiding 11 wraps of cannabis in between his buttocks.
The man behind the recently revealed Biosphere Innovation Gateway, HM Soul, has a history of eccentric proposals. We look back.
Richard Alan Kewley, who abused and threatened neighbours, went up to the police station and demanded to speak to the chief constable.
A charity hopes to teach the public more about lung health by bringing a set of large, inflatable lungs.
In Island Life, the ultimate guide to what’s on over the TT, including scores of live music events.
We also look at a photographic exhibition in which the artist poses nude in various TT locations.
Port Erin resident Dawn Curry has raised concerns about oil spills in the Port Erin Bay.
Ramsey Commissioners have released a new bag, which was designed by a member of the public.
As well as TT news, the sports team has been busy with other news.
FC Isle of Man will play National League North outfit Southport in a pre-season friendly at the Bowl.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
