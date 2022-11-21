In your Isle of Man Examiner: Bring back weekly bin collections!
Pupils are concerned about the effect strikes might have on their education.
Also this week:
A protest set up over the weekend has gathered support from 250 people campaigning for Douglas to return to weekly waste collections.
Builders could have a quarter of developments paid for by the taxpayer if they’re on brownfield sites.
A day of workshops, educational theatre and group discussions will teach children how to recognise and report criminal exploitation.
Are the island’s mobile phone companies encouraging people to throw away their old mobile phones? A campaigner says it damages our environment.
Garff Commissioners plan to install an access ramp and their own furniture in the shelter on Laxey Promenade.
Drink-driving hairdresser Ewa Anna Lukasik has been punished after she was spotted driving through a red light without slowing.
Manx actor and Ballakermeen pupil Joe Locke has been honoured at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards.
A documentary film about David ‘Knighter’ Knight, a Manx enduro motorbike racer, has used a beach in Ireland to simulate the Point of Ayre.
Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson has voiced his concerns regarding the proposed Morecambe and Morgan offshore windfarms in the Irish Sea.
Pictures from Children in Need events.
Why changes in taxes in the UK might be good news for the Isle of Man.
We have 20 pages on our Awards for Excellence ceremony, including lots of photographs.
On the back page, Manxman Liam Doyle has announced his retirement from professional football after more than 170 appearances in America.
There is also David Cretney’s column, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
