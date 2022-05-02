In your Isle of Man Examiner: Government’s discount card is a flop

In your Isle of Man Examiner we have two stories about government expenditure on page one.

The first is about a scheme to rebuild bridges on the old railway line between St John’s and Ramsey. If the project is ditched – as has been mooted – it will mean a lot of work and money will be lost.

The second is about a discount card that was meant to boost the Manx economy but has turned out to be a flop.

Also this week:

Paedophile Joseph Marshall, who molested young boys during a ‘campaign of abuse’ at Knottfield children’s home in Douglas, has been jailed for six years.

A total of 363 people turned up for a heart screening with Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation and three were identified as having problems.

A motion that will see government plan for a more ‘transparent’ policy on the acceptance of refugees in the island has been passed in Tynwald with unanimous support.

Former St Ninian’s High School pupil Rachel Miles has won a British Academy of Film and Television Arts award for her contributions to a BBC title sequence for the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

Drug addict Michael David Nelson has been jailed for nine years after admitting possessing £50,000-worth of heroin with intent to supply.

Shirley Watts, a much-loved shop assistant at the Thie Bee shop in Noble’s Hospital, is retiring after working a number of different roles within the outlet over 17 years.

Following the closure of Ramsey Bakery, questions remain about how the hole in the market will be filled.

The police raids on four addresses in the island have been linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone.

Benefits cheat Samantha Jane Etchells, who didn’t declare her husband was earning through his own business, has been sentenced.

Young people are invited to put pen to paper to help celebrate the Isle of Man’s unique natural environment and rich wildlife in a competition that will see best entries published in one of our papers.

Manx Utilities is estimated to have forward-purchased about 111.6% of gas for the 2021-22 year. But bills are still rising.

The public were invited at the weekend to see life on the farm at Ramsey Grammar School. We took photos of the event.

In our street interviews, we ask people how their television viewing habits have changed with the onset of streaming services such as Netflix.

We posed the question after seeing a hit show starring Manx actor Joe Locke. The Ballakermeen pupil speaks about his experience in today’s paper.

Paul Costain won the top prize – the Cleveland medal – at the Manx Music Festival. We have more results inside.

Our charity feature this week looks at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, where many Manx people are treated.

This week’s MHK-penned column comes from Kate Lord-Brennan.

In his column, David Cretney looks at changes in the TT. And he remembers the three legs made from chocolate that we once got on Manx Airlines planes.

In Food and Farming, Julie Blackburn talks to David and Fiona Anderson about diversification in farming.

In our Working Week section, she takes part in an exercise imagining a shipping disaster. She posed as the press posing questions in the Isle of Man Shipping Register scenario.

Our back page has good news from Yasmin Ingham, the show jumper.

There is also news of our Commonwealth Games entrants.

There is also your letters, two pages of puzzles, a television guide, a front page from 1953 and lots of community news.

The Examiner is in the shops now and available as a digital edition.