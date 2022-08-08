In your Isle of Man Examiner: Manx Telecom in hot water over price announcement
In your Isle of Man Examiner, we reveal that more surveyors have been out at the Summerland site, prompting questions about what will developed there.
Also on page one, emails have revealed more information about why two cruise ship visits were cancelled last month. Covid was among the issues.
Inside:
The Chief Constable has written a public letter to the Isle of Pride committee, seeking to ‘reset’ the relationship between the police and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.
And we look forward to this year’s Pride event, which is taking place at the weekend.
A special meeting is likely to be held in Garff to discuss constituents’ disapproval of the policy U-turns of MHK Andrew Smith.
Reverend Margaret Burrow’s Tynwald Day petition to get disabled access provided for her church in St John’s has been rejected – but her fight goes on.
We have a separate story about the petitions that have been ruled OK to go ahead. It’s half of them.
Stuart James Lee Gawne, who indecently assaulted another man, has been jailed for 23 months at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Douglas-based trust management firm Trident Trust Company (IOM) Limited has been fined just under £300,000 for historic regulatory failings.
Manx Telecom breached its licence conditions when it failed to properly inform customers of a recent price increase.
Pensioner Robert Fraser Corlett, who crashed into another car while over the limit, has been fined and banned from driving.
Hundreds of trees have been planted in support of the Isle of Man Woodland Trust by financial services firm Zedra Isle of Man.
Retired business leader Dursley Stott, a member of the first Isle of Man team to compete at the Commonwealth Games, has died.
The owner of a Douglas nursery has called out the government for interfering with holiday clubs with its pilot summer holiday food programme.
Lots of photos from the Noble’s Park fun day.
In this week’s MHK column, Ann Corlett writes about the skills shortages that are affecting lots of businesses.
We look forward to the Royal Manx Agricultural Show in our Food and Farming pages.
A free four-day event saw more than 60 people aged from two to 83 with blindness or visual impairments get to learn a variety of circus skills including fire juggling, aerial acrobatics and plate spinning.
In our Working Week pages we meet Alex Foster who, at only 23, has his own investment company, trading on the foreign exchange markets.
The Commonwealth Games is the big news in our sports coverage.
But there is plenty more too in 10 action-packed pages.
There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.
You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.
You can also read it online if you buy the digital edition.
