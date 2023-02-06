In your Isle of Man Examiner, we report on police officers’ complaints about pay and conditions.
We also report on an inspection of the force.
Inside:
Noble’s Hospital consultant Dr Fanwell Mamvura has been given a formal warning after he was convicted of drink driving.
In the last six months there has been a rise in waiting times and abandoned calls to GP surgeries. More than 40% of calls weren’t answered at all by surgeries across the Isle of Man.
New data has been published by the Land Registry to provide greater transparency for those buying and selling a property.
Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation has launched its Defibuary campaign to raise money and awareness for defibrillators in the island.
A Douglas councillor feels that he and his fellow members of the council have been ‘kept in the dark’ over the Westmoreland development.
Irene Carus, a 63-year-old benefit fraudster has been fined after admitting being overpaid £54,000 to which she was not entitled.
Manx Radio’s refusal to comply with an Freedom of Information request into its staffing levels was not justified, the Information Commissioner has ruled.
Young Cameron Mackie has raised money for a diabetes charity.
Van driver man James David Luton has been warned he might go to jail after driving while under the influence of cannabis.
Culture Vannin has awarded a top honour to Fiona McArdle.
All pre and primary school age children should be offered twice-weekly fluoride varnishing to reduce levels of tooth decay, a Tynwald committee has recommended.
In our Food and Farming pages, we hear how tourism might be affected now that wheat growing is at risk.
There’s also a look at the queues for the Young Farmers’ Concert tickets.
A probation report is being prepared for serving soldier Jordan Ashley Brayford who is currently remanded in custody.
As we continue to shine a light on lesser known charities in the island, we speak to Isle of Man Youth Motor Project.
Motorcyclist Michael Joshua Hall, who rode away from police and was later found hiding in a house, has been sentenced.
The Isle of Man Victorian Society has a new chairman, Tony Pass.
The shortage of nursing staff in the hospital has been a problem since Manx Care started in April, the director of nursing tells the Examiner.
David Cretney writes about how difficult it is to get people out of their cars.
A nature show is being hosted later this month to celebrate local wildlife and those who work to conserve it.
Cole Michael Dodd, who drove under the influence of cannabis, has been fined and banned from driving for two years.
Peter Long, one of the founders of Capital International, is retiring after more than a quarter of a century with the group.
FC Isle of Man’s poor run of form in the North West Counties Premier Division continued away at Kendal Town on Saturday. The story is on the back page.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also our letters page, readers’ photos and puzzles.
