It’s all change for this year’s TT races – and it’s bound to be confusing for people who are used to the traditional format.
This week’s Isle of Man Examiner explains more and includes a timetable of events.
It also has a 12-page TT News pullout inside.
Apart from the TT, we report a startling rise in the use of the drug ketamine in the island.
That’s the big story on page one.
Also this week:
Offender Jack Anthony Willis Hutchinson assaulted three police officers had to be Pava sprayed and put in leg restraints, a court has heard.
The percentage of people earning less than the living wage has more than trebled in the last five years.
The opening of the TT gallery at the Manx Museum.
In our Word on the Street feature, we gauge Manx people’s views about the TT races.
Search and rescue dog Obi is put through his paces.
Prolific young drug dealer Blayne Mason Quinn has been jailed after admitting importing and supplying ketamine and cannabis.
Two of the Isle of Man’s House of Keys political constituency boundaries are being questioned.
Heritage rail bosses insist there was no risk to passengers or staff after a brake failed on a Snaefell mountain tram.
Teenage drug driver Callum Thomas Brown has banned from driving for three years.
The same court put 27-year-old Richard Ewan Callow on probation after he was caught twice in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
A detective has said that he hopes a murder retrial can bring some closure to the victim’s family.
The closure of Isle Learn will have a ripple effect across the island, a leading professional in the industry says.
Former sports coach Andrew Vernon-Browne will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on July 20, charged with a string of sex offences.
Three men have been accused of rape.
The British Medical Association is calling for a UK-led public inquiry into the way in which the Isle of Man’s Government and Health Service handled the case of Rosalind Ranson.
The cost of first-time buyers properties in Castletown has risen.
The captain of the Manxman has released the first of his logs from the ship’s journey from South Korea to the island.
A quayside restaurant in Peel has shut for good with owner Chris Franklin blaming spiralling costs and roadworks disruption.
The Jurby Fruit and Flower Show is returning after 19 years.
We go back to the Practice Week in 1959 and the TT Special in our front page from the past.
The TT isn’t the only big sporting news.
Mark Cavendish sprinted to a superb victory on the final stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia on Sunday.
That’s on the back page.
There are eight non-TT sports pages in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
