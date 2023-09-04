For your Isle of Man Examiner today, we have gone through the 50-page report into the sex education situation.
Adrian Darbyshire’s report about that is our main front-page story.
Also this week:
Young drug driver Adam Luke Johnson, who admitted money laundering and drug-dealing, has walked free from court after being handed a suspended sentence.
Defendant Conor Robert Ryan Maguire has admitted a domestic abuse offence after entering his former partner’s home without permission.
A new hospice shop in Douglas.
The politician with responsibility for motorsport, Tim Crookall MHK, has moved to clarify the position regarding the TT merchandising contract.
Offender Stephen Joseph Keig didn’t declare he was working at Domino’s Pizza while he claimed hundreds of pounds in benefits.
An employment tribunal has ruled that the Mrs Yang’s restaurant in Douglas must pay a former employee just under £2,000.
Work on the potential development of a wind farm in Manx waters took a step forward when a wave measurement buoy and subsea temperature monitoring device were deployed.
The Bradda Glen eatery has changed its business model.
Banned driver Jason Liam Christian, who stole a van and drove to hospital while he was drunk, has been jailed.
The Chief Minister says that it is likely that a number of wind farms currently being proposed will have an effect on the airport.
Beekeeper Harry Owens, who has spent more than 50 years helping protect the disease-free status of the Isle of Man’s rare honeybees, has a new apprentice.
Offender Diogo Miguel Monteiro Ramos, who punched his wife, has been put on probation and given a restraining order.
The Manx Motorcycle Club has defended the nine-day Manx Grand Prix schedule following this year’s event being heavily criticised online.
Lots of photos from the mass walk to the Tower of Refuge at low tide.
Long-serving magistrate Carol Maddrell has retired from the bench after 29 years of service.
In our Word on the Street section, we gauge public opinion on secondhand clothes – after a charity campaign encouraging us to cut waste.
Some £36.8m of tax will have to be paid on a superyacht following its deregistration for VAT here, a tribunal has ruled.
Two nature conservationists tell us why they’re against the development of a wind farm in the south of the island.
In our Working Week section, we talk to past entrants to our Awards for Excellence event to find out how they benefited.
Financial services company Deloitte is launching its inaugural Climate Collective networking event on September 28. We find out more.
Our front page from the past is from 1946, when we hear about the ultra-modern Ballakermeen school.
Laxey kicked off their 2023/24 Premier League season with a resounding 7-0 win away at Marown on Saturday. That’s one of dozens of stories in our sports pages.
The Examiner also includes your letters, David Cretney’s page, puzzles and lots of community news. It is in the shops now - and you can buy a digital version to read on your device.