On the front page, the turmoil of inaccurate gas bills continue.
Fisherman Jason Craig Quayle, who punched a teenager just hours after he had been handed a suspended sentence, has been jailed.
Manxman and diplomat Richard Cowin has been awarded an MBE. He was unable to receive it for 18 months because he works in Beijing and subject to tight Covid travel regulations.
A service has been set up in the west of the island for people to get together, and share and learn new skills.
Offender Miles Wallace has been sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison for possession of drugs with intent to unlawfully supply.
A costume supplier will be visiting the island next month and is looking to buy vintage clothing from any era before the 1970s.
A shark that was tagged in the Isle of Man has been recaptured off the coast of France.
Kelly Hearns of Douglas has pleaded guilty to a benefit fraud totalling £5,256.
Motorist Cormac Smith who hit a pedestrian on the pavement has been punished after admitting careless driving.
Proposals to increase the rates of minimum wage in the Isle of Man will go before Tynwald for consideration at its February 21 sitting.
Bushy’s wants to buy land from Castletown Commissioners.
Douglas shop Newsons sets a date for closure.
Flats are to built at the site of a Ramsey pub.
Ben Jon Morrey Parsons and Bethany Storm Radcliffe have appeared in court admitting their part in a barroom brawl at a Port Erin pub.
A time capsule dating back to 1905 has been uncovered at the site of Ballacloan Infants’ School in Douglas.
Young entrepreneur Samuel Leach has moved to the island and is aiming to help to provide financial qualifications and greater leisure facilities.
In the Working Week section, a new company has set up a no-frills funeral service.
