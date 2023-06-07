This week’s Manx Independent has 16 pages of TT news in a special pullout.
While there’s lots to read about for the race action, other news has been happening too.
The Isle of Man has lots of issues that need solutions. So, what can we do? Leave it to the politicians – or how about a more radical course of action?
We see what Artificial Intelligence suggests.
Also this week:
A primary school in the north of the island is asking motorists to ‘Slow Dhoon’.
A 44-year-old competitor from Northern Ireland, Robert John Woolsey, has appeared in court denying a rape allegation.
Offender Darren James Carnochan, who followed his ex-girlfriend late at night and then assaulted her, was this week jailed for four months.
The chair of the island’s Climate Change Transformation Board and Manx Utilities have both raised questions over plans to use hydrogen fuel in the island.
Visiting biker Craig Charles Kelso had bee fined and banned from driving after he was caught drink-driving.
The pocket watch that launched Roger Smith’s career, a world-renowned watch-make in the island, is to be auctioned this weekend. It is expected to fetch about £1m. We meet Roger and find out more about what he does.
Plans for an interactive Viking settlement in the Isle of Man are progressing.
The government has spent £344,183.53 on paper tax discs over the past three years.
A large majority of MHKs have asked fewer than 10 oral questions across the sittings in this parliamentary year.
An online game by Manx creator Cameron Triggs has reached the milestone of one billion plays.
A number of individuals and businesses have been fined for taxation offences. We list them.
The Service Players are preparing for their next Gaiety production. It’s a farce called One Man, Two Guvnors.
There’s also news of a brass band festival.
The history of the Gay Pride movement.
Artist Eve Adams had to overcome the logistical difficulties of living in an island when her entry in Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition was shortlisted.
Manx superstar singer Samantha Barks appears in a podcast. We have a listen.
We have lots of photos too.
There’s the bands in Bushy’s venue in the Villa Marina.
And two pages of each of the festivals in Peel and Port Erin.
Our sports team has been super-busy with the TT but there’s lots more from them at the back of the paper.
For example, Jed Etchells and Jamie McCanney, contesting the Enduro World Championship, enjoyed very good results in the Scandinavian rounds.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
