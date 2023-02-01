In your Manx Independent we report on a big police operation tackling money laundering and cannabis importation.
Also this week:
Offender Daniel Luke Maguire this week admitted breaking a shop window on the day he was given promotion for another crime.
A court story about an AWOL soldier.
We find out from University College Isle of Man about the implications for education of a new artificial intelligence chatbot.
Most of the big local authorities in the Isle of Man have set their rates for the forthcoming financial year.
Sixteen 17- and 18-year-olds from Ballakermeen High School have become the latest island students to gain a qualification in mental health first aid this week.
New members are being sought for the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority Board.
The latest bird flu alert is over.
The government will not be supporting a return of the funfair for this year’s TT.
A strategy focused on the prevention of suicide will be published at the end of March.
We picture 78-year-old Ian Galloway before and after he had his hair and beard shaved off for charity.
Nathan Isaac Miller Holliday, who let himself into his ex-partner’s home at Christmas and vomited on her sofa, was this week jailed. We report the full court case.
The Steam Packet’s new £78 million ferry the Manxman’s arrival has been delayed by ‘a significant problem in the vessel’s systems’.
Bus fares will remain capped at a maximum of £2 until March 31.
The Guild this year includes a competition for drag acts.
Photographer Chris Littler has captured more than 300 businesses across the Isle of Man 10 years apart to show how they’ve changed. We have a two-page feature inside.
In Island Life, we look forward to the Young Farmers’ concerts.
Eve Puzzar has won the Young Singer of Mann 2023 title, impressing judges with her emotive, controlled performance.
A charity that offers financial assistance to Manx students looking to further their education and development in the arts has a new director, Pippa Salter.
As an island community we depend on the sea for so much - but it is also easy to take it for granted. In a monthly column, Dr Lara Howe, marine officer with the Manx Wildlife Trust, and Dr Peter Duncan, senior marine environment officer at DEFA, explore this underwater world and the lives of some of those who work there.
A review of the Rushen Players’ Secondary Cause of Death.
An annual concert organised by Dot Tilbury in aid of the island’s young cyclists has raised more than £2,157. We have a picture spread.
Sam Jones took the victory in the Ardwhallan fell race at the weekend – but only just. That’s the big story on the back page.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
