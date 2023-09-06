In your Manx Independent, we talk to the nurses’ union about what it will do next in its dispute with health authorities.
Inside:
Graduate Chloe Sloan, is to have her dissertation about Manx attitudes to migration included in the Tynwald Library.
Addiction charity Motiv8 is celebrating 10 years of one of its programmes. Reporter Adam Morton finds out more.
Offender Kevin James Hawley made threats to his former wife during phone calls and arrived at her home, even though a previous order prohibited him from doing so.
Manx undergraduate students have been involved in an initiative to develop their business skills. We meet the STEP programme award winners.
A company has been appointed to try to work out how to dispose of sediment in Peel harbour.
Birdwatchers are being invited to learn more about the subject on a course.
Data is being gathered for the first Annual Passenger Survey 2023 since the pandemic.
Hartford Homes has been granted permission to build 73 homes in Jurby.
A worker dismissed from the Home of Rest for Old Horses is taking his case to an employment tribunal.
Bogdan Ryzhuk, a drunk man who head-butted a manager at the Co-op, has admitted common assault.
Both runways had to temporarily closed at Ronaldsway Airport on Sunday afternoon following a light aircraft incident.
Digger driver William Michael Corrin, who claimed benefits while working for nearly five years, has been sentenced.
Drink-driver Artur Smiechura, who crashed into a wall, has been fined £1,700 and banned for three years.
Almost half of the electricity used by one company in the Isle of Man was generated by solar panels in 12 months, Zurich says.
Two brass bands are preparing to represent the island in the final of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain in Cheltenham.
Find out who won the Betty Holgate Memorial Cup for Best Carrot at the St John’s Produce Show - and see two pages of coverage.
A shoal of colourful herring have made themselves at home on the Bayr ny Skeddan – Herring Road.
Every week, we ask someone to pick their top 10 tracks, films, books or podcasts and explain their choices. This week illustrator, artist and lecturer Juan Moore discusses his favourite songs.
As an island community we depend on the sea for so much - but it is also easy to take it for granted. In a monthly column, Dr Lara Howe, marine officer with the Manx Wildlife Trust, and Dr Peter Duncan, senior marine environment officer at DEFA, explore this underwater world and the lives of some of those who work there.
Poet, writer and musician Jackie Morrey-Grace has published her first poetry collection, There are Worse Places to Hide than Inside Secrets.
Poet Simon Maddrell has been highly commended in a poetry competition with an entry about Knockaloe internment camp.
A new series of monthly illustrated talks for the Arts Society Isle of Man gets under way later this month with a lecture on the fascinating life and artwork of Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali.
The inaugural recipients of the Sophia Morrison Award, which recognises and celebrates the achievement of young people learning the Manx language, have been announced.
Isle of Man mountain bikers Isaac Batty and Jacob McCanney enjoyed a successful UCI Enduro World Cup in France. The story is on the back page.
