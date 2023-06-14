This week’s Manx Independent leads with a story about the cost of electric buses.
A planning application was submitted this week for a new Barclays cash machine in Castletown. Now there are questions about the future of town’s branch.
Tributes to Mark Shimmin, a retired civil servant who made a big impact on Manx life.
While many were watching the races during TT, 10-year-old Arabella Russell spent her time raising money for an animal charity.
Pre-TT competitor Robert John Woolsey, who is accused of a raping an island resident, in a portable toilet has been granted bail after an appeal.
Selina Corris, a 64-year-old pensioner who called her neighbour a ‘Nazi prostitute’ has been punished by a court.
Marown Commissioners failed to conduct any searches relating to a Freedom of Information request about sex education classes at Queen Elizabeth II High School.
The Manx government has been in contact with the developers who want to build more wind farms in the Irish Sea.
An MHK is concerned about the problems Manx passport holders have faced when trying to obtain Indian tourist visas.
Serial drink-driver James Marcus Doherty has racked up his seventh conviction for the same offence.
People are being warned of calls coming from a fictional police officer.
Islander Claira Caine has hiked the tallest mountains in England, Wales and Scotland and raised almost £5,000 for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.
A government minister today told MHKs that the island was not ‘sending the right message’ when it came to vaping.
The installation of bike shelters at schools across the island has cost £163,000.
The Grenadier Guards will be coming to Tynwald Day.
A female Risso’s dolphin has been found dead by a member of the public after it washed up on Kirk Michael beach.
Braddan Commissioners are objecting to a planning application that would see 320 homes built on fields next to the parish’s primary school.
There were 64 ‘pocket dials’ of 999 within a 24-hour period last week.
The Kermode family at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla opened their gates on Sunday for people to find out more about life as a Manx farmer. We joined them for two pages of coverage.
Every week, we ask someone to pick their Top 10 tracks, films, books or podcasts and explain their choices. This week, pharmacist and musician David Mclean discusses his favourite music and concerts.
The last two-wheel action of TT fortnight took place in gloriously sunny conditions at the Jurby Kart Track on Sunday.
That’s among the stories in our sports pages.
There is also plenty of community news, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
