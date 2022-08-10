In your Manx Independent: Railway bridges plan is scrapped
In this week’s Manx Independent, we report on a big government overspend.
Also on page one, we look at the chief constable’s official report. He says officers are struggling financially.
Inside:
The Manx Credit Union is advising people to start saving as energy bills continue to rise in the island during the cost of living crisis.
Manx business Paula’s Kitchen, popular for its artisan health foods, has announced it will be closing due to ‘global financial pressures’.
Vandalism has led to the closure of a number of public toilets in Douglas.
A review is looking at the future of Onchan Park.
A QC has been appointed for the independent review into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Teenager Tobias Andrew McKee who punctured a woman’s car tyres after an argument has been sentenced for property damage.
An ambitious plan to rebuild bridges on the old railway line between St John’s and Kirk Michael has been ditched.
As the island looks forward to this year’s Royal Manx Agriculture Show this week, Down Memory Lane looks back at shows from past years.
Sulby’s horticultural show.
Active Souls has been helping adults play their way to fitness with innovative takes on kids’ games for four years. Now founder Mikey Haslett, has gone one step further and set up a summer camp for youngsters.
John Young, a director from the Isle of Man, is making his mark in the UK theatre scene as he prepares to start as staff director at the Royal National Theatre for a production later this year.
Island Life gives our take on the latest podcast episodes to hear what’s getting people talking. This week it’s Comfort Eating with Grace Dent.
Record reviews by Sound Records.
Owen Atkinson’s last poem as the Manx Bard.
Gemma Nettle reviews 42nd Street at the Gaiety.
The Isle of Man’s cricketers will face Norway in the third/fourth place play-off match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup European qualifying tournament today (Thursday).
We also round up some of the highlights of the Manx team at the Commonwealth Games.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
