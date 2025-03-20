An increase to the cost of an Isle of Man variant British passport will be implemented from April 10 this year.
In line with changes announced in the UK, this will apply to all new applications, renewals and replacement passports.
The adult standard renewal application fee will increase from £100 to £107, while an adult express service application will increase from £178 to £190.50.
Meanwhile, child standard fees will increase from £69 to £75 and child express fees will rise from £147 to £157.50.
Emergency fees for adults will increase from £219 to £234.50, while the child emergency fee will now be £201.50 rather than £188.
Passport holders have been urged to check the validity of their passports early to avoid any processing delays.