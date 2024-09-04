Engineers investigating a sinkhole at the Chasms have posted incredible images showing the full extent of the cavity.
Laxey Mines Research Group has been tasked by Manx National Heritage (MNH) to explore the hole to find out how extensive it is and what the cause is.
Visitors to the Chasms were warned last week to take extra care after the sinkhole developed at the beauty spot.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) has erected safety fencing around the sinkhole which recently opened on the charity’s land close to the popular coastal footpath.
The sinkhole is more than two metres deep and has potential to become even larger.
Now the Laxey Mines Research Group have posted images on Facebook charting their investigation into the sinkhole.
Last week, a spokesman for MNH said: ‘It is believed the sinkhole has been caused by natural erosion, potentially a result of high levels of rainfall or rockfalls beneath the ground surface weaking soil and vegetation.
‘Surface level studies will now be undertaken by engineers from Laxey Mines Research Group, prior to further investigations and essential works.
‘Safety barriers will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Dog walkers should keep their pets on a lead and children walking on the footpath should be closely supervised at all times.’