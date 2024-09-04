Engineers investigating a sinkhole at the Chasms have posted incredible images showing the full extent of the cavity.

Laxey Mines Research Group has been tasked by Manx National Heritage (MNH) to explore the hole to find out how extensive it is and what the cause is.

Visitors to the Chasms were warned last week to take extra care after the sinkhole developed at the beauty spot.

Manx National Heritage (MNH) has erected safety fencing around the sinkhole which recently opened on the charity’s land close to the popular coastal footpath.

The sinkhole is more than two metres deep and has potential to become even larger.

Now the Laxey Mines Research Group have posted images on Facebook charting their investigation into the sinkhole.

Last week, a spokesman for MNH said: ‘It is believed the sinkhole has been caused by natural erosion, potentially a result of high levels of rainfall or rockfalls beneath the ground surface weaking soil and vegetation.

‘Surface level studies will now be undertaken by engineers from Laxey Mines Research Group, prior to further investigations and essential works.

‘Safety barriers will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Dog walkers should keep their pets on a lead and children walking on the footpath should be closely supervised at all times.’

Members of the Laxey Mines Research Group are investigating the sinkhole at the Chasms
Members of the Laxey Mines Research Group are investigating the sinkhole at the Chasms (Laxey Mines Research Group )
Members of the Laxey Mines Research Group are investigating the sinkhole at the Chasms
Members of the Laxey Mines Research Group are investigating the sinkhole at the Chasms (Laxey Mines Research Group)
One members of the Laxey Mines Research Group takes a closer look at the sinkhole which appeared at the Chasms
One members of the Laxey Mines Research Group takes a closer look at the sinkhole which appeared at the Chasms (Laxey Mines Research Group)
Members of the Laxey Mines Research Group take measurements of the sinkhole at the Chasms
Members of the Laxey Mines Research Group take measurements of the sinkhole at the Chasms (Laxey Mines Research Group)
One member of the Laxey Mines Research Group inspecting the sinkhole at the Chasms
One member of the Laxey Mines Research Group inspecting the sinkhole at the Chasms (Laxey Mines Research Group)
A member of the Laxey Mines Research Group peers down the sinkhole at the Chasms
A member of the Laxey Mines Research Group peers down the sinkhole at the Chasms (Laxey Mines Research Group)
A member of the Laxey Mines Research Group climbs down the Chasms sinkhole
A member of the Laxey Mines Research Group climbs down the Chasms sinkhole (Laxey Mines Research Group)
Members of the Laxey Mines Research Group investigate the Chasms sinkhole
Members of the Laxey Mines Research Group investigate the Chasms sinkhole (Laxey Mines Research Group)