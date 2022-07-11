Inflation hits 9.2% in island
Monday 11th July 2022 4:12 pm
(Isle of Man Today )
Inflation currently stands at 9.2% for June.
The latest inflation report, compiled and published by the Statistics Isle of Man team at the Cabinet Office, shows inflation increased from 9% in May.
This rise is in large part due to a significant increase in food prices between May and June, adding to previous rises in energy and travel costs, according to the government.
