The new infrastructure minister has ‘refused’ to reopen Market Square in Castletown to vehicles for the rest of winter according to a group of former MHKs.
Richard Ronan, Tony Brown and former commissioner John Cringle say Michelle Haywood hasn’t accepted the ‘real concerns’ of both residents and businesses.
They claim there are no plans for any events until March 2025 when the road closure notice expires, saying there’s ‘no logical’ reason for the decision.
In a joint statement Mr Brown, Mr Ronan and Mr Cringle said: ‘It is clear they have no interest in the town’s businesses remaining and being successful.
‘The minister and the board of commissioners continue to show by their actions that they are not willing to listen to the people of the town or take any effective action in support of the town’s retailers especially, up to and through the Christmas period.
‘It seems obvious that the Commissioners are not concerned at all if the remaining town retail businesses close due to lack of business. When retail has gone the town ceases to be a town.
‘The present situation is totally avoidable if those in political positions representing the town actually considered the impact their decisions are having on the town and it’s businesses. There could be no argument if the closure of the Market Square was providing a real benefit to the town and its businesses, but it is not.
‘The total closure during this time of year is destroying the town.
‘It is not too late for the minister to resolve this matter and to give support to the hard-working small retail family businesses in the town who are presently suffering loss of business unnecessarily, due to what actually was an unexpected winter closure of the Market Square, which is supported by the Minister, we hope she will revisit this matter again, urgently, and reverse her decision and agree to re-open the Market Square before Christmas.’
The Local Democracy Reporting service has contacted the minister for comment.
They add Dr Haywood has been told the town is struggling, and businesses are ‘suffering’ during the closure, and the attitude of the commissioners has been ‘deplorable’ during the scheme.
It comes after Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover said that plans to pedestrianise the heart of Castletown has ‘split’ the community.
He added that there’s been a lack of consultation, and communication, between the local authority and residents over the scheme.
His comments come in the wake of a public meeting held late last month about Castletown Town Commissioners’ decision to close Market Square to vehicles during the winter months as well as in the summer.
Concerns have been raised that there hadn’t been any consideration given to residents who have a disability over the plans.