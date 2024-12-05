That’s according to Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover who says there’s been a lack of consultation, and communication, between the local authority and residents over the scheme.
His comments come in the wake of a public meeting held late last month about Castletown Town Commissioners’ decision to close Market Square to vehicles during the winter months as well as in the summer.
Concerns have been raised that there hadn’t been any consideration given to residents who have a disability over the plans.
Claims that there had been no public consultation and no thought given to traders were also levelled at commissioners.
But Richard Ronan, one of the organisers of the meeting set up in opposition to the plans, said the debate over the issue had been ‘largely constructive’.
In October, plans to make Castletown Square a pedestrian-only site all-year-round moved a step closer after a draft order to ban traffic was brought forward.
But the proposals have been criticised by some traders and residents, with claims the move would be the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for many businesses in the town.
Market Square has been designated a pedestrian-only zone during the summer for the last few years, with games and deckchairs set out for the public to use.
It has proved popular among many residents, particularly when sporting events are live-screened.
It’s that popularity that led Castletown Town Commissioners to apply to have the square closed to vehicles permanently.
The Department of Infrastructure gave notice that it plans to make an order banning vehicles from Market Square.
The square will also be removed from the area covered by the town’s current restricted parking zone.
But following the public meeting on the issue, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse said the proposals presented challenges.
‘It’s such a contentious issue and everyone has an opinion,’ he added.
‘I’ve spoken to some young people who say it’s fantastic as it is, but you’ve also got the issue of parking.
‘Getting this right is going to be very challenging, but I think going forward communication is key.
‘Talking to local people and listening to what they’re thinking and supporting local traders [will be important] because Castletown is still an amazing town to come to’
Fellow Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover said: ‘[The meeting] was about listening, and one of the big things that has come out of it is a lack of communication and a lack of consultation.
‘Everyone that was here loves the town, obviously it was a meeting called predominantly by those who want the square open [for traffic] in the winter, so it was very much that way in the general feeling in the room.
‘It is an area that has pretty much split the town!’