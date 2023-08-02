A ‘Clothes Exchange’ at the island’s college has raised more than £900 for the Student Emergency Fund.
The exchange has donated items of clothing from staff, students and friends of University College Isle of Man (UCM).
A spokesperson for UCM said: ‘As well as promoting a more sustainable approach to clothing, the Clothes Exchange supports students who might be experiencing financial pressures. Students have been able to obtain comfortable and appropriate clothing whilst changing up their wardrobe inexpensively with good quality, second-hand items.
Donated clothing includes, trainers, hoodies, jeans, trousers, dresses, T shirts and many more items, with each item just £1.
The spokesperson added: ‘All funds raised from the exchange have gone towards UCM’s Student Emergency Fund, which provides financial assistance to students who are suffering from financial hardship, enabling them to continue their studies.’
Health and wellbeing coordinator, Hannah May, who helped set up the exchange, said: ‘We came up with the idea after meeting with our Student Council, who expressed how the current financial climate was making it difficult for some students to purchase appropriate clothing which keeps them warm and dry in the winter and comfortable throughout the day.
‘Not only are we able to provide affordable clothing for students who might be struggling, but we’re also encouraging students to think more sustainably whilst raising money for such an important UCM fund. I would also like to give a big thank you to everyone who has kindly donated any items to the drive.’
The Clothes Exchange is based at UCM’s Homefield Road campus and will be available to students again in September.