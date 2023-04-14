Ramsey Cottage Hospital’s Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (will be closing early tomorrow (Saturday, April 15) due to staffing issues.
It will be open as follows this weekend:
Saturday: Open from 8am to 2pm, with last admission at 1.30pm.
Sunday: Open as normal from 8am to 8pm, with last admission at 7.30pm
Anyone with a minor injury or illness who would ordinarily have attended the unit after 2pmtomorrow should attend the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital instead.
Alternatively, for support with minor ailments or illnesses, people can attend a community pharmacy.
If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999.