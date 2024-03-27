The Inner Wheel Club of Rushen and Western Mann have planted a tree in Port Erin in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The club, which is now the only remaining Inner Wheel Club in the Isle of Man, included a commemorative plaque on the tree to mark 70 years on the throne.
The young hornbeam tree was planted in Athol Park in Port Erin by rotarian Brian Coole, on behalf of the Inner Wheel Club.
It was also planted as part of ‘The Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative’, which began as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations to ‘increase and protect the native tree cover’.
A spokesperson from the club said: ‘On Monday (March 25), Reverend Ginny Viner blessed the tree, praying that it will grow strong and healthy to provide beauty, shade and be a home to birds and insects.
‘The ceremony was attended by members of the club who then went to The Falcon’s Nest for coffee.
‘Thanks must go to Brian for planting the tree, Reverend Ginny for blessing it, Linda Lewis for organising the event and Pat Thomson, president of the Inner Wheel Club, for treating us all to coffee afterwards.’