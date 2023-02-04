Joseph Rice, a 78-year-old retired bricklayer from Douglas who went missing last month, died from hypothermia, the opening of an inquest has heard.
He disappeared from his home at Ballanard Court and was found in the garden of a house on nearby Ballanard Road.
Manx Radio reported that the Coroner of Inquests, Jayne Hughes, said Mr Rice died sometime between January 18 and 23, but the exact time and date was not known.
Mrs Hughes passed on her condolences to Mr Rice's family and released his body so that funeral arrangements can take place.
An investigation regarding the circumstances of his death is continuing.