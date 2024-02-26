An inquest has opened into the death of a woman whose body was found on the beach at Douglas earlier this month.
Retired teacher Kathryn Johanna Kaslik, 51, was found face down on the beach at Loch Promenade, with her head in a pool of water, on the afternoon of February 8.
Emergency services were called and attempts to resuscitate her were carried out but she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem confirmed the cause of death as drowning.
Mrs Kaslik, who was born in Saudi Arabia, lived at Derby Square in Douglas. Her body was identified by her husband John Danielson.
Coroner of inquests Rachael Braidwood adjourned the inquest, saying that investigations into the death are continuing. She extended her condolences to Mrs Kaslik’s family.