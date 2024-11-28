The following report contains details which some readers may find upsetting.
An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a popular police officer.
Sergeant Stephen Kenneth Hall died on the evening of Wednesday, November 13.
His passing was announced by the Isle of Man Constabulary who said they were not treating his death as suspicious.
Coroner James Brooks opened the inquest into Sgt Hall’s death on Thursday.
Postmortem results, which were read out during the hearing, showed that the cause of Mr Hall’s death was due to a fracture in his neck as a consequence of hanging.
His body was discovered at the bridge over the Ravensdale River on the old railway track in Ballaugh.
Mr Brooks said investigations are continuing and the inquest would be adjourned to a date yet to be set but Sgt Hall’s body could be released for the family to make funeral arrangements.
Last week, a spokesperson from the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘The Constabulary as a whole and those who knew Stephen or worked with him are deeply saddened by the news.
‘Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Stephen’s family and those close to him at this difficult time.’
Sgt Hall was also known in the island as a referee for Manx football games, most recently refereeing Michael United vs Castletown in DPS Ltd Division Two.
A spokesperson from the ‘Isle of Man Referees’ page on Facebook said: ‘Deepest condolences from all the referee community to Stephen's family and friends.
‘The big man will be missed immensely. Rest in peace Stephen.’
Anyone who may be struggling can contact the Samaritans’ helpline on 116 123 even with a mobile without credit 24 hours a day.
This number won’t show up on your phone bill.