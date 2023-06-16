A racer who lost his life in a crash during this year’s TT died instantly from multiple and unsurvivable injuries.
Spaniard Raul Torras Martinez crashed on the last lap of the Supertwin race on the evening of June 6 at Alpine between the 16th and 17th mile markers.
Coroner of Inquests James Brooks opened the inquest into Mr Martinez’s death this afternoon at Douglas Courthouse.
The 46-year-old policeman from Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain, made his TT debut in 2017 and was one of the riders featured in ITV’s series which aired prior to this year’s races.
Pathologist Dr Ervine Long said his death was caused by ‘multiple injuries consistent by a motor racing accident’.
Following his death, fellow racers and marshals praised him as one of the nicest guys in the paddock, with many sharing details of their friendship.
Mr Martinez competed in 21 TT races and his performances earned him a total of 18 Bronze Replicas.
Mr Brooks adjourned the inquest for a date yet to be determined and extended his condolences Mr Martinez’s friends and family.